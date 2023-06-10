Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.4a patch

Greetings bored mortals, no much content today.

My internship continues so we get thing done little by little.

Starting from late-June things would be a tad faster !

Landing effect

☼ Light and heavy wind effects added

☼ Can be disabled in options

☼ By default enabled with winds



Mirror selection

☼ It is now possible to pick a mirror class, automatically selecting the same as the opponent

☼ It is also possible to pick a mirror stance if players have the same class



Terrain selection

☼ Random available

Damage delay

☼ Relative mode intensity reduced from 1 to 0.5 frames per damage

Ballpen

☼ New idle 2 and 3 animations

Bug fixes

☼ [Demo] Combo display icons showed the relative facing of the hand instead of its current Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4] Messed up file upload so the executable isn't found by steam Fixed

Behind the scenes

☼ Unused sounds & sprites removed

Known issues

☼ [0.1.0.3] Inputs are still counted even when the game window is not active

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to successfully take a screenshot

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to go back to the game window after switching to another

☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode

☼ [0.1.0.3] Not all resources are freed when navigating in menus & gamemodes (It can sometimes use 300Mb instead of 50 in menus)

☼ [0.1.0.4a] Mirror selection overlaps the class list