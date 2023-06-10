Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.4a patch

Greetings bored mortals, no much content today.
My internship continues so we get thing done little by little.
Starting from late-June things would be a tad faster !
Landing effect
☼ Light and heavy wind effects added
☼ Can be disabled in options
☼ By default enabled with winds
Mirror selection
☼ It is now possible to pick a mirror class, automatically selecting the same as the opponent
☼ It is also possible to pick a mirror stance if players have the same class
Terrain selection
☼ Random available
Damage delay
☼ Relative mode intensity reduced from 1 to 0.5 frames per damage
Ballpen
☼ New idle 2 and 3 animations
Bug fixes
☼ [Demo]
Combo display icons showed the relative facing of the hand instead of its current Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4]
Messed up file upload so the executable isn't found by steam Fixed
Behind the scenes
☼ Unused sounds & sprites removed
Known issues
☼ [0.1.0.3] Inputs are still counted even when the game window is not active
☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to successfully take a screenshot
☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to go back to the game window after switching to another
☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode
☼ [0.1.0.3] Not all resources are freed when navigating in menus & gamemodes (It can sometimes use 300Mb instead of 50 in menus)
☼ [0.1.0.4a] Mirror selection overlaps the class list
Changed files in this update