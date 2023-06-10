 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Railroad Engineer update for 10 June 2023

Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 11438698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Just a small update this time.

I have added some new options to the Free Build mode options. You can now select how many rails, buildings, and Train Depot resources you want. This will allow you to just build large railroads and trains without having to worry about gathering resources. I also added an option to disable height map generation in Free Build mode, which will give you a flat map.

I also made the tooltips stay on until you move the mouse off the button, and I fixed a few bugs that were introduced in the previous update.

That is all. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1483321 Depot 1483321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link