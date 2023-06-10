Hello everyone!

Just a small update this time.

I have added some new options to the Free Build mode options. You can now select how many rails, buildings, and Train Depot resources you want. This will allow you to just build large railroads and trains without having to worry about gathering resources. I also added an option to disable height map generation in Free Build mode, which will give you a flat map.

I also made the tooltips stay on until you move the mouse off the button, and I fixed a few bugs that were introduced in the previous update.

That is all. Thanks!