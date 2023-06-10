・Fixed a bug where returning to the title screen during shop opening could cause customers to stop appearing during the next game load with a low probability.
・Fixed a bug where returning to the title screen at the end of the day and opening the shop from a different saved file would cause time to stop progressing.
Succubus alchemist update for 10 June 2023
Ver1.16 Update
・Fixed a bug where returning to the title screen during shop opening could cause customers to stop appearing during the next game load with a low probability.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update