Succubus alchemist update for 10 June 2023

Ver1.16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11438664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug where returning to the title screen during shop opening could cause customers to stop appearing during the next game load with a low probability.
・Fixed a bug where returning to the title screen at the end of the day and opening the shop from a different saved file would cause time to stop progressing.

