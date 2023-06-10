 Skip to content

Myth update for 10 June 2023

Update V.1.9.2

Patchnotes
  • Fixed when playing 4 players, and 1 of the players does not spawn
  • Adjust Entity Spawn too close to other players when playing online
  • Fixed Old classroom map that secret code display wrong caused by network

