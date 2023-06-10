- Fixed when playing 4 players, and 1 of the players does not spawn
- Adjust Entity Spawn too close to other players when playing online
- Fixed Old classroom map that secret code display wrong caused by network
Myth update for 10 June 2023
Update V.1.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
