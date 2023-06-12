Update 7.0 Release Notes

Hi everyone!

Update 7.0 has arrived with a whole range of delicious bug fixes, including a game engine upgrade which should see a great increase in stability on all platforms! Check out the release notes below for more details:

Release Notes

Build 7.0.128970

Unity Upgrade to improve stability on all platforms

Fixed a bug where extra course tiles would show with a "?" despite extra course not existing.

Fixed a bug where students would read from books without opening them.

Fixed a bug causing an infinite load when pressing "Continue" and "Switch Profile" are selected at the same time.

Fixed a bug preventing players from placing items in one of the pre-existing buildings on Cheesy Heap.

Removed controller prompts in the modding menu that would display even if a controller was not plugged in.

Pressing "Back Space" no longer closes the modding menu. The new key binding is "escape".

Fixed a bug in the modding UI where using the keyboard would bring up controller prompts.

Updated Modding UI to hide arrow buttons when you reach the end of the available mods on the carousel

When looking in the modding collection, items should sort alphabetically, regardless of any applied filters.

"Terms of Use" and "Privacy Policy" links have been changed to buttons during the Authentication process so that they are not misaligned.

Fixed a bug where the Pumpkin Head VFX would disappear if the player entered the customisation menu.

Fixed a bug where the bottom items in the exterior menu would not display correctly.

Fixed a bug where some wall customizations would not apply correctly around large windows

Fixed a bug where holding the fireplace item would not show the temperature overlay.

Fixed a bug where staff would be given the "sick" status even after rooms are dehaunted.

Fixed a bug with some costumes that didn't display properly during cheeseball games.

Changed Milk-Made Machine to list the correct status effect.

Fixed a bug preventing progression on the Lifeless Estate if you loaded a save just before the "Clear a Haunted Room" was completed.

Have a great week, and keep an eye on our social channels for more cool stuff!