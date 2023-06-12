 Skip to content

Two Point Campus update for 12 June 2023

Update 7.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11438653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Update 7.0 has arrived with a whole range of delicious bug fixes, including a game engine upgrade which should see a great increase in stability on all platforms! Check out the release notes below for more details:

Release Notes

Build 7.0.128970

  • Unity Upgrade to improve stability on all platforms
  • Fixed a bug where extra course tiles would show with a "?" despite extra course not existing.
  • Fixed a bug where students would read from books without opening them.
  • Fixed a bug causing an infinite load when pressing "Continue" and "Switch Profile" are selected at the same time.
  • Fixed a bug preventing players from placing items in one of the pre-existing buildings on Cheesy Heap.
  • Removed controller prompts in the modding menu that would display even if a controller was not plugged in.
  • Pressing "Back Space" no longer closes the modding menu. The new key binding is "escape".
  • Fixed a bug in the modding UI where using the keyboard would bring up controller prompts.
  • Updated Modding UI to hide arrow buttons when you reach the end of the available mods on the carousel
  • When looking in the modding collection, items should sort alphabetically, regardless of any applied filters.
  • "Terms of Use" and "Privacy Policy" links have been changed to buttons during the Authentication process so that they are not misaligned.
  • Fixed a bug where the Pumpkin Head VFX would disappear if the player entered the customisation menu.
  • Fixed a bug where the bottom items in the exterior menu would not display correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where some wall customizations would not apply correctly around large windows
  • Fixed a bug where holding the fireplace item would not show the temperature overlay.
  • Fixed a bug where staff would be given the "sick" status even after rooms are dehaunted.
  • Fixed a bug with some costumes that didn't display properly during cheeseball games.
  • Changed Milk-Made Machine to list the correct status effect.
  • Fixed a bug preventing progression on the Lifeless Estate if you loaded a save just before the "Clear a Haunted Room" was completed.

Have a great week, and keep an eye on our social channels for more cool stuff!

