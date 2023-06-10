Feature Friday - June 9, 2023

204.83
Rocket skates now alter Jump into Rocket Jump.
- +4 jump range
- Minimum range 3
- You can rocket jump over creatures.
- Upon landing, you make an Agility 20 save or fall prone.
- You leave a trail of burning exhaust behind you.
The Hurdle skill now lets you jump without interrupting your sprint.
Movement confirmation now a yes/no popup, rather than requesting confirmation via moving again, when moving up or down.
When you perform the water ritual with a social coprocessor installed, you now gain additional reputation with the creature's faction if your implant's performance has been boosted by compute power.
Photosynthetic skin, vine-weave tunics, and other leafy items no longer count your own foliage (if you are a plant or plant-like creature) in determining camoflauge DV.
The Leap, Frog achievement now triggers when you are taught Jump by a wider range of frogs, including svardym.
Flaming vents are a little more destructive.
Robots can no longer eat food or drink liquids. Existing robots in saved games won't be affected.
Robots no longer heal while EMPed. Existing robots in saved games won't be affected.
Forts no longer sometimes spawn disconnected from the rest of the map.
Added new descriptions for several map terrain objects.
Replaced the tiles for low-tier relic hats and helmets with different, better-suited existing tiles.
Improved the spawn placement of esper assassins.
The main menu music now restarts when returning to the main menu from an active game.
Added a section on saving throws to the manual.
Fixed a bug that caused a variety of item types to be unable to stack.
Fixed a bug that made buying skills in the water ritual display the original cost in the dialog rather than the adjusted cost.
Fixed a bug that caused the natural claw weapons of burrowing claws to not be removed with the mutation.
Fixed a bug that caused Slog of the Cloaca to not award reputation when killed.
Fixed a bug that made pettable creatures with multiple pet responses fail to display proper messages.
Fixed a bug that caused several quests to not complete correctly if you had swapped bodies. More fixed quests to come next week.
Fixed pettable creatures pet responses that used the old format (all Patreon pets).
Fixed a bug where Rainwater Shomer was able to follow you back into the corporeal world.
Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Eskhind, Liihart, or Meyehind from spawning.
Fixed a bug that caused the names of lairs not to indicate the type of creature the lair owner is. Lairs in existing save games will not be affected.
Fixed a bug that caused creatures not to equip shields.
Fixed a bug that caused legendary tortoises to be described as legendary tortoises twice.
Fixed a bug with the network of roots pet that caused its inventory to transmute into "pooled objects".
Fixed a bug that caused a non-dominant biome for an area to sometimes be listed as its most notable feauture.
Fixed a rare crash during gem tumbling when the tumbler was frozen.
[modding] Added IfHaveLiquid, GiveLiquid, and UseLiquid conversation delegates (wiki ref: Modding:Conversations#Delegates_2).
[modding] Added a PlayerTook event to IGameSystem.
[debug] Wishing "rebuild" on the world map now correctly places you on the rebuilt world map.
[debug] Fixed the Grit Gate doors not being properly opened when wishing "stage4".
