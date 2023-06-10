 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 10 June 2023

Feature Friday - June 9, 2023

  • Rocket skates now alter Jump into Rocket Jump.

    • +4 jump range
    • Minimum range 3
    • You can rocket jump over creatures.
    • Upon landing, you make an Agility 20 save or fall prone.
    • You leave a trail of burning exhaust behind you.

  • The Hurdle skill now lets you jump without interrupting your sprint.

  • Movement confirmation now a yes/no popup, rather than requesting confirmation via moving again, when moving up or down.

  • When you perform the water ritual with a social coprocessor installed, you now gain additional reputation with the creature's faction if your implant's performance has been boosted by compute power.

  • Photosynthetic skin, vine-weave tunics, and other leafy items no longer count your own foliage (if you are a plant or plant-like creature) in determining camoflauge DV.

  • The Leap, Frog achievement now triggers when you are taught Jump by a wider range of frogs, including svardym.

  • Flaming vents are a little more destructive.

  • Robots can no longer eat food or drink liquids. Existing robots in saved games won't be affected.

  • Robots no longer heal while EMPed. Existing robots in saved games won't be affected.

  • Forts no longer sometimes spawn disconnected from the rest of the map.

  • Added new descriptions for several map terrain objects.

  • Replaced the tiles for low-tier relic hats and helmets with different, better-suited existing tiles.

  • Improved the spawn placement of esper assassins.

  • The main menu music now restarts when returning to the main menu from an active game.

  • Added a section on saving throws to the manual.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a variety of item types to be unable to stack.

  • Fixed a bug that made buying skills in the water ritual display the original cost in the dialog rather than the adjusted cost.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the natural claw weapons of burrowing claws to not be removed with the mutation.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Slog of the Cloaca to not award reputation when killed.

  • Fixed a bug that made pettable creatures with multiple pet responses fail to display proper messages.

  • Fixed a bug that caused several quests to not complete correctly if you had swapped bodies. More fixed quests to come next week.

  • Fixed pettable creatures pet responses that used the old format (all Patreon pets).

  • Fixed a bug where Rainwater Shomer was able to follow you back into the corporeal world.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Eskhind, Liihart, or Meyehind from spawning.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the names of lairs not to indicate the type of creature the lair owner is. Lairs in existing save games will not be affected.

  • Fixed a bug that caused creatures not to equip shields.

  • Fixed a bug that caused legendary tortoises to be described as legendary tortoises twice.

  • Fixed a bug with the network of roots pet that caused its inventory to transmute into "pooled objects".

  • Fixed a bug that caused a non-dominant biome for an area to sometimes be listed as its most notable feauture.

  • Fixed a rare crash during gem tumbling when the tumbler was frozen.

  • [modding] Added IfHaveLiquid, GiveLiquid, and UseLiquid conversation delegates (wiki ref: Modding:Conversations#Delegates_2).

  • [modding] Added a PlayerTook event to IGameSystem.

  • [debug] Wishing "rebuild" on the world map now correctly places you on the rebuilt world map.

  • [debug] Fixed the Grit Gate doors not being properly opened when wishing "stage4".

