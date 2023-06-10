 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 10 June 2023

V1.4.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. When obtaining the number of copies, the number of copies will be increased by 1 for each level after VIP10.
  2. Increase the artifact Panlong Yanyue
  3. Add two achievements

