- When obtaining the number of copies, the number of copies will be increased by 1 for each level after VIP10.
- Increase the artifact Panlong Yanyue
- Add two achievements
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 10 June 2023
V1.4.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
