Version1.0.6

Thank you for playing L/Right Reflection. We released version 1.0.6.
What's Changed:
- Improved retryability of last boss battle.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for playing L/Right Reflection. We released version 1.0.6.
What's Changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update