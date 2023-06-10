 Skip to content

L/Right Reflection update for 10 June 2023

Version1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing L/Right Reflection. We released version 1.0.6.

What's Changed:

  • Improved retryability of last boss battle.

