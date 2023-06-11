2.0.0 IS NOW OUT

Welp it's here, we've FINALLY finished the 2.0.0 update.
Additions
-
Money system
-- Various Skins now cost "pings"
-- You start off with about 1000 pings, which is enough to buy every single skin
-- Deluxe Edition SHOULD give you 1000 extra pings
-
8 new colours
-
Option to disable/enable controller input
-
Added control settings to the main menu
-
Re-added the "default" ball skin
-- We're not sure why it broke
-
Added Survival Game Mode
-- More information on the docs site
-
3D toggle in the game settings
-- Turns on the 3D Game Mode
-- Currently has no "gimmick" other then being a "Bumper POV" view
---- for some reason though, you can break out of bounds by just moving upwards.
------ ;)
-
Added some Easter Eggs
-- Hinted to at least one in this very changelog
-- Moved "HSG" to behind the camera
-
Started work on content toggles
-
Added a Game Mode menu to the Main Menu
-- You can select either "Advanced" or "Survival"
-- Game Modes will load after clicking "Start"
-
Started work on the theming system
--Not accessible within this version, but SHOULD be live in a basic form next update
Changes
-
Colour Selector has been changed
-
Changed the Game Scene
-- Background has been changed
-- Added a second camera for the 3D Game Mode
-
Adjusted the volume of background music
-- Should no longer burst your eardrums when you load the game
-
Updated how changing settings works
-- Most setting changes save to Player Prefs and SHOULD persist between loads
-
Changed how skins work slightly
-- Now have a "price" value even if free
-
Removed the "Legacy" and "Legacy Multiplayer" options
-
Updated various UI elements
-- Settings page in all scenes have been refreshed
-- Upsized drop-down menus to increase readability on smaller screens
-- Some screens now use pagination
-- Increased the size of most text elements to improve readability
-
Improved controller input All information based on Xbox Controller
-- B Button now moves backwards through menus
-- LB and RB now move through paged menus
-- The REDACTED version of the game should be fully playable once we release it ;)
-
Main Menu now uses the new 3D logo
-
Sound Effects are no longer muted by default
-
Started "unifying" every single menu
-- They should all use the exact same HEX value for the background, buttons and text
-- If there are any that haven't been updated let us know: lockyzdev@gmail.com
-
Started updating all scripts to use Unity's new Input System
-- Some features do not use this new system yet and will HOPEFULLY be done next update
Technical Changes
-
Upgraded the Colour System
-
Game now detects what platform it's running on and changes the default settings
-
"Player" now pauses when the game is not in focus
-- So when you tab out, in the middle of a game you won't lose like 50 points to the AI, or get killed by the enemies in survival
-
Chance of activating a powerup is back up to 10%
-- 1% made it almost impossible to use powerups
Bug Fixes
- #0000008 Text popup when ball doesn't need to be reset
- #0000012 Ball drifting after wedge
- #0000011 The buttons in the pause menu don't work
- #0000006 "Slava Ukraini" text outside of box
- #0000014 Audio Settings doesn't open
- #0000007 Final "S" in Settings on the menu
- #0000013 Skins and Paddles unequipable
Report all bugs to our bug tracker: https://tracker.lockyzdev.net
Changed files in this update