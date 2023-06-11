2.0.0 IS NOW OUT

Welp it's here, we've FINALLY finished the 2.0.0 update.

Started work on the theming system --Not accessible within this version, but SHOULD be live in a basic form next update

Added a Game Mode menu to the Main Menu -- You can select either "Advanced" or "Survival" -- Game Modes will load after clicking "Start"

Added some Easter Eggs -- Hinted to at least one in this very changelog -- Moved "HSG" to behind the camera

3D toggle in the game settings -- Turns on the 3D Game Mode -- Currently has no "gimmick" other then being a "Bumper POV" view ---- for some reason though, you can break out of bounds by just moving upwards. ------ ;)

Re-added the "default" ball skin -- We're not sure why it broke

Money system -- Various Skins now cost "pings" -- You start off with about 1000 pings, which is enough to buy every single skin -- Deluxe Edition SHOULD give you 1000 extra pings

Colour Selector has been changed

Changed the Game Scene

-- Background has been changed

-- Added a second camera for the 3D Game Mode

Adjusted the volume of background music

-- Should no longer burst your eardrums when you load the game

Updated how changing settings works

-- Most setting changes save to Player Prefs and SHOULD persist between loads

Changed how skins work slightly

-- Now have a "price" value even if free

Removed the "Legacy" and "Legacy Multiplayer" options

Updated various UI elements

-- Settings page in all scenes have been refreshed

-- Upsized drop-down menus to increase readability on smaller screens

-- Some screens now use pagination

-- Increased the size of most text elements to improve readability

Improved controller input All information based on Xbox Controller

-- B Button now moves backwards through menus

-- LB and RB now move through paged menus

-- The REDACTED version of the game should be fully playable once we release it ;)

Main Menu now uses the new 3D logo

Sound Effects are no longer muted by default

Started "unifying" every single menu

-- They should all use the exact same HEX value for the background, buttons and text

-- If there are any that haven't been updated let us know: lockyzdev@gmail.com