Table Ball update for 11 June 2023

2.0.0 IS NOW OUT

Share · View all patches · Build 11438413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welp it's here, we've FINALLY finished the 2.0.0 update.

Additions

  • Money system
    -- Various Skins now cost "pings"
    -- You start off with about 1000 pings, which is enough to buy every single skin
    -- Deluxe Edition SHOULD give you 1000 extra pings

  • 8 new colours

  • Option to disable/enable controller input

  • Added control settings to the main menu

  • Re-added the "default" ball skin
    -- We're not sure why it broke

  • Added Survival Game Mode
    -- More information on the docs site

  • 3D toggle in the game settings
    -- Turns on the 3D Game Mode
    -- Currently has no "gimmick" other then being a "Bumper POV" view
    ---- for some reason though, you can break out of bounds by just moving upwards.
    ------ ;)

  • Added some Easter Eggs
    -- Hinted to at least one in this very changelog
    -- Moved "HSG" to behind the camera

  • Started work on content toggles

  • Added a Game Mode menu to the Main Menu
    -- You can select either "Advanced" or "Survival"
    -- Game Modes will load after clicking "Start"

  • Started work on the theming system
    --Not accessible within this version, but SHOULD be live in a basic form next update

Changes

  • Colour Selector has been changed

  • Changed the Game Scene
    -- Background has been changed
    -- Added a second camera for the 3D Game Mode

  • Adjusted the volume of background music
    -- Should no longer burst your eardrums when you load the game

  • Updated how changing settings works
    -- Most setting changes save to Player Prefs and SHOULD persist between loads

  • Changed how skins work slightly
    -- Now have a "price" value even if free

  • Removed the "Legacy" and "Legacy Multiplayer" options

  • Updated various UI elements
    -- Settings page in all scenes have been refreshed
    -- Upsized drop-down menus to increase readability on smaller screens
    -- Some screens now use pagination
    -- Increased the size of most text elements to improve readability

  • Improved controller input All information based on Xbox Controller
    -- B Button now moves backwards through menus
    -- LB and RB now move through paged menus
    -- The REDACTED version of the game should be fully playable once we release it ;)

  • Main Menu now uses the new 3D logo

  • Sound Effects are no longer muted by default

  • Started "unifying" every single menu
    -- They should all use the exact same HEX value for the background, buttons and text
    -- If there are any that haven't been updated let us know: lockyzdev@gmail.com

  • Started updating all scripts to use Unity's new Input System
    -- Some features do not use this new system yet and will HOPEFULLY be done next update

Technical Changes

  • Upgraded the Colour System

  • Game now detects what platform it's running on and changes the default settings

  • "Player" now pauses when the game is not in focus
    -- So when you tab out, in the middle of a game you won't lose like 50 points to the AI, or get killed by the enemies in survival

  • Chance of activating a powerup is back up to 10%
    -- 1% made it almost impossible to use powerups

Bug Fixes

  • #0000008 Text popup when ball doesn't need to be reset
  • #0000012 Ball drifting after wedge
  • #0000011 The buttons in the pause menu don't work
  • #0000006 "Slava Ukraini" text outside of box
  • #0000014 Audio Settings doesn't open
  • #0000007 Final "S" in Settings on the menu
  • #0000013 Skins and Paddles unequipable

Report all bugs to our bug tracker: https://tracker.lockyzdev.net

