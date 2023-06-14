 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II | Warzone™ update for 14 June 2023

Season 04 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11438378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Season 04!

We’ll dive deep into all of the new content coming this Season below, but just a few highlights include:

  • Run this town: welcome to Vondel, our all-new medium-sized map!

    • Jump into the Assault on Vondel Event at Launch

  • Fight your way through six new Multiplayer Maps, including new Core, Gunfight, and Battle Maps

  • Update your Loadouts with three new weapons:

    • Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle
    • ISO 45 SMG
    • Tonfa Melee Weapon

  • The introduction of DMZ’s new Forward Operating Base (FOB), a centralized hub for all communications and Operator upgrades within DMZ

Check out the full patch notes for all the intel on this update, including new content, balance updates and bug fixes! For regular updates about live issues, patch notes and status updates from all studios and studio partners, follow @CODUpdates, launching with Season 04.

_© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com and www.youtube.com/callofduty, and follow @Activision and @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook._

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938091 Depot 1938091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938092 Depot 1938092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938093 Depot 1938093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938094 Depot 1938094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938095 Depot 1938095
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938096 Depot 1938096
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938097 Depot 1938097
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938098 Depot 1938098
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1938099 Depot 1938099
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962660 Depot 1962660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962661 Depot 1962661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962662 Depot 1962662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962663 Depot 1962663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962664 Depot 1962664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962665 Depot 1962665
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962666 Depot 1962666
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962667 Depot 1962667
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962668 Depot 1962668
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962669 Depot 1962669
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014030 Depot 2014030
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014031 Depot 2014031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014046 Depot 2014046
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014047 Depot 2014047
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014048 Depot 2014048
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014049 Depot 2014049
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014050 Depot 2014050
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014051 Depot 2014051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014052 Depot 2014052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014053 Depot 2014053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014054 Depot 2014054
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014055 Depot 2014055
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014056 Depot 2014056
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014057 Depot 2014057
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014058 Depot 2014058
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014059 Depot 2014059
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014060 Depot 2014060
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014061 Depot 2014061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014062 Depot 2014062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014063 Depot 2014063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014064 Depot 2014064
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014065 Depot 2014065
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014066 Depot 2014066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014067 Depot 2014067
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014068 Depot 2014068
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014069 Depot 2014069
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014070 Depot 2014070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014071 Depot 2014071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014072 Depot 2014072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014073 Depot 2014073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014074 Depot 2014074
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014075 Depot 2014075
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014076 Depot 2014076
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014077 Depot 2014077
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014078 Depot 2014078
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014079 Depot 2014079
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014080 Depot 2014080
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014081 Depot 2014081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014082 Depot 2014082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014083 Depot 2014083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014084 Depot 2014084
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014085 Depot 2014085
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014086 Depot 2014086
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014087 Depot 2014087
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014088 Depot 2014088
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014089 Depot 2014089
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014261 Depot 2014261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014262 Depot 2014262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014263 Depot 2014263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014264 Depot 2014264
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014265 Depot 2014265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014266 Depot 2014266
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014267 Depot 2014267
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014268 Depot 2014268
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2014269 Depot 2014269
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2021995 Depot 2021995
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2021998 Depot 2021998
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2021999 Depot 2021999
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2053672 Depot 2053672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link