Season 04 Patch Notes

Welcome to Season 04!

We’ll dive deep into all of the new content coming this Season below, but just a few highlights include:

Run this town: welcome to Vondel, our all-new medium-sized map! Jump into the Assault on Vondel Event at Launch

Fight your way through six new Multiplayer Maps, including new Core, Gunfight, and Battle Maps

Update your Loadouts with three new weapons: Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle ISO 45 SMG Tonfa Melee Weapon

The introduction of DMZ’s new Forward Operating Base (FOB), a centralized hub for all communications and Operator upgrades within DMZ

Check out the full patch notes for all the intel on this update, including new content, balance updates and bug fixes! For regular updates about live issues, patch notes and status updates from all studios and studio partners, follow @CODUpdates, launching with Season 04.

