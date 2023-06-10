 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Table Ball Playtest update for 10 June 2023

2.0.0 Release Candidate 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11438364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed unfinished skins
  • Disabled version information

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104662 Depot 2104662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104663 Depot 2104663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104664 Depot 2104664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link