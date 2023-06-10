 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Meta Lines update for 10 June 2023

Redesign lel 213.

Share · View all patches · Build 11438345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 213 level is really difficult, and I spent several days still unable to solve it, so I had to redesign this level. And the solution has been retained (to prevent getting stuck in this level again).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2143202 Depot 2143202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link