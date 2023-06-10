The 213 level is really difficult, and I spent several days still unable to solve it, so I had to redesign this level. And the solution has been retained (to prevent getting stuck in this level again).
Meta Lines update for 10 June 2023
Redesign lel 213.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
