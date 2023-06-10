Cinderstone Online Update 0.221: A New Era for Skills!

Hello, brave adventurers of Cinderstone Online!

We have some exciting news to share with you. In our latest update, 0.221, we are revamping the skill system, bringing it to version 2.0! This update is set to change the way skills are learned and leveled in the game.

Firstly, say goodbye to skill points. Now, you'll need to purchase skillbooks from NPCs to learn new skills. And for the rarer, more unique skills, you'll have a thrilling task to accomplish - defeating bosses!

What's more exciting? Skills now gain experience and become stronger the more you use them. The more you rely on a skill, the more powerful it becomes. We believe this will add a new layer of depth and strategy to your gameplay.

However, we're still in the process of balancing this new system. The changes to damage and balancing are far from the final version. We are counting on your valuable feedback to make this the best it can be!

To implement this new system, we've reset all skills. You can purchase new skills from NPCs. And if you're wondering where to find a specific skill, just open the skill screen, and it will tell you where to find it.

That's not all! We've also added two new crafting books in Wellington, to enhance your crafting adventures.

We are so grateful for your continued support. We can't wait to hear your feedback on the new skill system. Thank you for being a part of the Cinderstone Online journey!

Happy adventuring!