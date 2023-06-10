1.03 Patch Notes

Fixes:
- Level names will now properly change after changing language
Level changes:
- 2-19: Distracting ladder after the checkpoint is now gone
- 2-20: Now there are less spikes before the checkpoint
- 3-8: Now there is more space on the platforms after the checkpoint
- 3-12: Added missing spikes
- 3-19: The balloon after the checkpoint is now easier to reach
- 4-8: Removed almost all cannons (they were too distracting and out of place)
- 5-6: Jump to the checkpoint is now easier
- 5-20: Removed the spike under the purple teleporter
- 6-5: Made the fruit a bit easier
- 6-7: The fruit is a bit less tight now
- 6-12: Fixed ghost saws
- 6-14: The fruit makes sense now
- Journey's End: The balloon before the first checkpoint is now easier
- 7-1: Player can no longer fall of the map
- Champion Road: Fixed one safe laser wall
Changed files in this update