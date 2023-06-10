 Skip to content

Tamagoneko update for 10 June 2023

1.03 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Level names will now properly change after changing language

Level changes:

  • 2-19: Distracting ladder after the checkpoint is now gone
  • 2-20: Now there are less spikes before the checkpoint
  • 3-8: Now there is more space on the platforms after the checkpoint
  • 3-12: Added missing spikes
  • 3-19: The balloon after the checkpoint is now easier to reach
  • 4-8: Removed almost all cannons (they were too distracting and out of place)
  • 5-6: Jump to the checkpoint is now easier
  • 5-20: Removed the spike under the purple teleporter
  • 6-5: Made the fruit a bit easier
  • 6-7: The fruit is a bit less tight now
  • 6-12: Fixed ghost saws
  • 6-14: The fruit makes sense now
  • Journey's End: The balloon before the first checkpoint is now easier
  • 7-1: Player can no longer fall of the map
  • Champion Road: Fixed one safe laser wall

