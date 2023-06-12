 Skip to content

Company of Heroes 3 update for 12 June 2023

CoH3 Hot Fix 1.1.6

Build 11438040

Today's hot fix focuses on the top issues that were introduced after the release of Brass Leopard (1.1.5).

Gameplay
  • Fixed an issue where team weapons could get stuck if a retreat command is issued.
  • Fixed an issue where abilities upgraded with Double Sortie were not affected by Air Supply.
  • Damage reduction of the Stuka AT strafe in multi-player - Damage reduced from 33 to 10. Damage against vehicles decreased to 22.5
Stability
  • Players are able to use the replay workaround from the command line support -dev again.

