CoH3 Hot Fix 1.1.6

Today's hot fix focuses on the top issues that were introduced after the release of Brass Leopard (1.1.5).
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where team weapons could get stuck if a retreat command is issued.
- Fixed an issue where abilities upgraded with Double Sortie were not affected by Air Supply.
- Damage reduction of the Stuka AT strafe in multi-player - Damage reduced from 33 to 10. Damage against vehicles decreased to 22.5
Stability
- Players are able to use the replay workaround from the command line support -dev again.
Changed files in this update