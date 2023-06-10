Player Update #3

Hello!

Thank you for giving X8 a try, and we hope that last week’s update helped fix some issues! As always, meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With your help, we’ve been able to fix even more things!

Changes include:

New Features

Stats are added in the Profile screen in the Main Lobby Menu

Match Shop UI can be opened by twisting the wrist instead of clicking the icon

Vive Wand controller support

Added deadzones to HTC Vive and WMR controllers

Balance

Increased the footsteps volume and attenuation

Slightly increased pricing on Vizor-MP and Echo Cloak

Decreased 2-handed recoil spread for XN50

Bug fixes

Fixed several crashes

Fixed ability VFX stuck on hand after dying

Fixed extra announcer voice being triggered when defusing the Syphon in Tutorial

Fixed player getting stuck behind the Armory in the Tutorial Ability objective

Fixed flickering of the climbable ledges in all the maps

Fixed players not teleported to their spawn sites when the Character selection phase starts so that they cannot be killed while choosing a hero

Fixed Index controller size and highlight in Tutorial so that the correct button is highlighted

Known Issues

Wrist shop may not work for super fast PCs on the first round you enter

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

