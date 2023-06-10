Player Update #3

Hello!
Thank you for giving X8 a try, and we hope that last week’s update helped fix some issues! As always, meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With your help, we’ve been able to fix even more things!
Please help us improve the game by bringing feedback and issues to us. Join us on Discord to provide your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr
We have also set aside some time this weekend for some friendly competitive matches with the community. Please join the Discord to learn more.
Changes include:
New Features
- Stats are added in the Profile screen in the Main Lobby Menu
- Match Shop UI can be opened by twisting the wrist instead of clicking the icon
- Vive Wand controller support
- Added deadzones to HTC Vive and WMR controllers
Balance
- Increased the footsteps volume and attenuation
- Slightly increased pricing on Vizor-MP and Echo Cloak
- Decreased 2-handed recoil spread for XN50
Bug fixes
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed ability VFX stuck on hand after dying
- Fixed extra announcer voice being triggered when defusing the Syphon in Tutorial
- Fixed player getting stuck behind the Armory in the Tutorial Ability objective
- Fixed flickering of the climbable ledges in all the maps
- Fixed players not teleported to their spawn sites when the Character selection phase starts so that they cannot be killed while choosing a hero
- Fixed Index controller size and highlight in Tutorial so that the correct button is highlighted
Known Issues
- Wrist shop may not work for super fast PCs on the first round you enter
**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.
Download X8 here!
📌 Meta: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/
Changed files in this update