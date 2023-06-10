The Auto-aim Option Update!

Hi everyone!

As mentioned in out last update post, we've been working on adding an option to auto-aim, and it's now complete and good to go! Information as to how to enable/disable it can be found in the control guide on the title screen.

Alongside adding auto-aim, we did a balance pass on the mansion zone enemy spawns. Our main goal was to even out the difficulty spike people were hitting around the 10 minute mark, and to generally make the ramp up of intensity a little smoother during the last 10 minutes.

We also took onboard the feedback regarding item buffs and permanent upgrades not offering enough value or effectiveness, so we worked on improving this alongside the enemy spawn changes stated above.

Here is the full list of changes;

Change Log

1.0.8560 June 9th, 2023

The main addition this week is the new Auto Aim option. You can toggle it on and off

with a key (B) or controller button (the top button, probably triangle or Y). You can

also set it to be enabled by default in the settings menu. It's definitely a different

way to enjoy the game, so thanks to everyone who requested it.

Another big change was in the balancing of in game items and permanent upgrades. We

tried to make them all feel more impactful, and some upgrade prices were reduced.

We had to adjust the rest of the game a bit to fit with those changes, but if you think

it's gotten too much harder or too much easier since last week, please join us in the

Steam discussion forums and have your say.

Itemized changes:-

Added Auto-Aim option.

Rebalanced upgrades and items.

Don't pick up tea at full HP.

Added Control Guide to main menu.

Rebalanced Mansion zone.

Tweaked level up requirements.

Tweaked some co-op difficulty levels.

Slightly rebalanced some weapons and enemies.

Minor bug fixes and tweaks.

Future Plans

With this update, we've been using the mansion zone as our test-bed for a host of enemy balance changes across a full 20 minute run. The tomb and forest are a different beast entirely in terms of level generation and how they play, so we'll be tackling these zones in a future update.

A massive thank you to everyone that's been playing and enjoying the game, and for offering all of your feedback in the community forums. We really do appreciate it.

Cheers, and have a great weekend!

The Retro Dreamer team