Alpha 1.3 Patch - June 9th

Hello everybody! To kick off summer and anticipate the summer sale, here's a new, big update for Azarine Heart. Included are a ton of bugfixes, QOL changes, and updates to janky systems like combat and map navigation. Inaccessible areas have been opened, broken doors have been fixed, and the world map has been updated to match the new, expanded version of Acadia that was introduced earlier this year.

Have fun and enjoy a cleaner, smoother Acadia, whether it's for your good deeds or your very evil, evil ones!