Weekly Update #124

Still working through the list of reported issues this week.

The biggest and most time-consuming fix was to the aiming system for the in-game photography camera. It worked perfectly... on a 1280x720 screen, which was the only thing I had ever actually tested it on. Due to scaling issues on other screen sizes, the position and size of the photo that was actually taken was way off from the white aiming line shown by the camera. This has been fixed to work on all screens, big and small, and to produce the same 400x400 photograph on any screen.

There are many transitions in the game that require an unused version of an object (for example, a brand new chisel or a full bowl of berries). The hint system now includes information about this with the new (FRESH) and (FULL) tags. Before, you might try to use a partially-consumed object by following the hints, and there'd be no explanation of why it failed. Your bowl might be one berry short of a pie.

For content fixes, you can finally eat chopped onions, tomatoes, and garlic from a plate without following through with a recipe that uses them. Boards can now be piled up. And an empty plane is no longer stuck on the landing strip until refueling. You can now tow it off for deconstruction without using more fuel.

I'm taking next week off from updating for a family vacation.