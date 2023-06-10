-
Changed dizziness skill to reduce skill and defense, no longer attacking our character
The description of some items has been changed, and the equipment is unique
Streamlined some non special level opening performances~
希望之光1灵菌涅槃 Light of Hope 1 Fungi Spirulina update for 10 June 2023
1.01
