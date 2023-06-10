 Skip to content

希望之光1灵菌涅槃 Light of Hope 1 Fungi Spirulina update for 10 June 2023

1.01

1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Changed dizziness skill to reduce skill and defense, no longer attacking our character

  2. The description of some items has been changed, and the equipment is unique

  3. Streamlined some non special level opening performances~

