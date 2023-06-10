Update v0.91

Added : New achievements (6)
Fixed : Fixes and tweaks for Gyro.
Changed : Min Min elixir now has a different effect.
Changed : Minor visual tweaks.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added : New achievements (6)
Fixed : Fixes and tweaks for Gyro.
Changed : Min Min elixir now has a different effect.
Changed : Minor visual tweaks.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update