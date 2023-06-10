 Skip to content

Straya update for 10 June 2023

Update v0.91

Build 11437778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : New achievements (6)
Fixed : Fixes and tweaks for Gyro.
Changed : Min Min elixir now has a different effect.
Changed : Minor visual tweaks.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

