Dev Interview – Official Launch Details

Hello Divers,

We're back with a new dev interview. We know it has been a while since we made one of these but after we released our official trailer, we wanted to give everyone a brief explanation for some of the things that are coming your way on June 28th.

In the interview we will show you some in-game footage of new areas, new weapons, new functions and of course some QOL improvements.

We'll also be adding 2 additional languages as we know some of you have been asking for this for a while now. This will probably be our last dev interview before we launch the game.

As always, we're extremely grateful for the support the community has provided us during the Early Access period. Your feedback and suggestions have helped us polish the game so that we can make everyone's gaming experience even better. Please know that this is just the beginning, and we hope that everyone will still continue to provide us with feedback and suggestions after the launch. We're so excited about the new adventures, features and improvements coming your way. So, keep your gear ready and stay tuned for more Dave the Diver!

Thanks again and dive safe!