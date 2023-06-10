Warlordocracy Early Access v6.0

Party AI setting is now displayed in upper left corner of screen ("off", "basic", or "advanced"). Commanding large amounts of characters will now give a different destination for each one, to a max of 25 selected characters. Choosing to attack the ground will have all selected characters choose a random hostile within 3 tiles of targeted tile. Also, changing party member attack targets now only resets the tile transition if it will help get the attacker closer to the target.

OK, now I'm just gonna focus on Chapter 2 story for a couple weeks. Still leaving early access in August.

Also improved framerate a bit.

