HOTFIX UPDATE v0.10.033j

Heya Survivors! :cozyroe:

First and foremost, we would like to thank you for all the love & feedback that you gave our latest game update, Path of Ascension! It wouldn’t have been a success if it wasn’t for all of you. That said, we did hear your amazing feedback and suggestions.

As per the feedback collected after the update was released, we encountered several bugs, and below are the details of the fixes we’re releasing with this following update.

Added a way to override Auto Aim behavior . By default, you can hold the Right Mouse Button or the Right Analog Stick;

Added tooltips to the Skill Tree to give a little bit more information about the new functionalities;

The Hound Master's dogs now properly scale with character's stats, weapon stats, runes, skill tree progression, and curse intensity, which should result in a considerable increase in their power;

Fixed an issue where the Hound Master's Hound's Feast would grant twice the bonus it should grant;

Synergy power-ups can now be officially picked up multiple times;

Multiple new sound effects for enemies;

Increased the following range of Fiery Blades, so they have more autonomy to attack enemies further away before they come back to you;

Rune’s Unwavering Persistence now recovers 10 health every 5 seconds , up from 5;

Rune's Unwavering Persistence no longer accumulates healing over time , working as intended;

Rune Healing Flow now recovers 15 health for every 100 enemies killed , up from 10;

Imminent Wisdom (Spellblade's Riftwalker power) now also affects summoned units;

Fixed an issue where the Spellblade's skill tree would be unlocked earlier than it should be;

Fixed an issue where it would be possible to craft a weapon without materials;

Fixed issue where Exorcism would not be able to critically heal the caster;

Changed Nature's Guardian tooltip to say +1 dash count, instead of +100% dash count;

The Cupid in the Whispering Grove is no longer targetable by summoned units;

Fixed issue where the Ascension tooltip could show together with the Endless/Overlord tooltip;

Fixed issue where in Bumble's Lair , characters would be "offset" from their real positions;

Fixed issue where mounting the Panther could cause your character to be "offset" from its real position;

Fixed an issue where Affinity runes, when used with Unconvenional Start rune , would trigger twice;

Fixed an issue where the Void Presence could activate mines and traps;

Fixed multiple issues related to the navigation with a controller in the skill tree and across the menus , where the game could lose focus of which object was selected;

Fixed an issue where certain debuff effects such as Piercing Shout would show in an incorrect position on multiple enemies;

Fixed the Paladin's skill tree shared node that increased healing received from crystals to work as intended;

Fixed an issue where the Spellblade Riftwalker's Rift could open on top of a specific mountain in the Scorching Valley;

Fixed an issue where summoned units would incorrectly gain massive damage and health bonuses when you picked up upgrades for their skills;

Fixed an issue where Noxious Shot could fire sub-projectiles without limit , causing a major performance impact;

Fixed an issue where Bolt Barrage would not appear as an option when using the Singular Focus rune;

Fixed issue where the tooltip for the Hunger mechanic was not showing the correct values after some skill tree progression;

Fixed issue where Rage tooltip was not showing the correct values after some skill tree progression;

Fixed an issue where Mana Crystals and Crystal Eggs collect range would be affected by experience collect range;

Fixed an issue where Divine Inspiration would scale with experience, collect range;

Increased the base size of Divine Inspiration Sliver of Light;

That’s all for now! Thank you so much once again for everyone’s feedback!