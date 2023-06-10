 Skip to content

GateTail update for 10 June 2023

GateTail-Windows-V:1.45

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More General Bug Fixes
  • New Features To Current Endings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410131 Depot 2410131
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410132 Depot 2410132
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410133 Depot 2410133
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410134 Depot 2410134
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2410135 Depot 2410135
