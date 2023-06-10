 Skip to content

ASZG update for 10 June 2023

Fixes .6 - 7

Build 11437346 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixes for interface bugs in the Brazilian Portuguese version.
  • Addition of resources to address bug fixes.
  • Implementation of experimental mechanics.
  • Improvement in enemy and environment textures and animations.
  • Enhancement of visual and sound effects.

