Fixes .6 - 7

- Fixes for interface bugs in the Brazilian Portuguese version.
- Addition of resources to address bug fixes.
- Implementation of experimental mechanics.
- Improvement in enemy and environment textures and animations.
- Enhancement of visual and sound effects.
ASZG update for 10 June 2023
