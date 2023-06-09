Patch 1.02

Another week down and another patch is out. As I'm sure some of you know, we're working on a new looting system where the player can search objects that could possibly store something of value. Right now as we experiment, only zone 1 and 2 have this new feature. Next week we will focus on covering the rest of the map and will also tweak the chances of finding loot. Right now, it's 50/50 with the player finding nothing at all or something that will help them in their travels.
Changed/Fixed:
Fixed more arm streching in dialogue
Removed blank cards that have no effect on player
Cutscene at start now moves onto the game after it finishes. Player was forced to skip at the end
Swappable survivor now appears after missions
What's new:
New looting system
3 new achievements added
New setting toggles: Brightness, blood toggle, bodies timer, motion blur and other misc effects
What to expect next week:
Further expand and tweak the looting system
Fix more outstanding bugs
Work on new Screamer variants!
That's all for this week. Looking forward to sharing more upcoming content.
-Mr. Ox
