Patch 1.02

Another week down and another patch is out. As I'm sure some of you know, we're working on a new looting system where the player can search objects that could possibly store something of value. Right now as we experiment, only zone 1 and 2 have this new feature. Next week we will focus on covering the rest of the map and will also tweak the chances of finding loot. Right now, it's 50/50 with the player finding nothing at all or something that will help them in their travels.

Changed/Fixed:

Fixed more arm streching in dialogue

Removed blank cards that have no effect on player

Cutscene at start now moves onto the game after it finishes. Player was forced to skip at the end

Swappable survivor now appears after missions

What's new:

New looting system

3 new achievements added

New setting toggles: Brightness, blood toggle, bodies timer, motion blur and other misc effects

What to expect next week:

Further expand and tweak the looting system

Fix more outstanding bugs

Work on new Screamer variants!

That's all for this week. Looking forward to sharing more upcoming content.

-Mr. Ox

