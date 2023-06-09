 Skip to content

ROGUE-FP update for 9 June 2023

Version 1.8

Build 11437220

Patch Notes:

New in this version is:

  • New weapon enchantments that can cause status effects in monsters and other abilities
  • The spear now has double the range of a normal weapon
  • Added shadows under items and monsters
  • Added new "onfire" status for monsters
  • Fixed a crash involving dropping wands

The new shadows.

This update adds new special enchantments to weapons. You'll know if your weapon has an enchantment because it will be pre-named when you pick it up.
Weapons with "Flaming" in their name will cause monsters to light on fire, weapons with "Returning" in their name will cause them to pop back into your inventory if they hit a monster after you throw them.
Those are just a couple examples, there are more enchantments than that and I plan on adding even more later on.

As an aside, with the money ROGUE-FP has earned I was able to buy a new(used) keyboard for making music so expect some new tracks in the future!

