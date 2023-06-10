 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 10 June 2023

Update 34 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11437162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update that should fix a major problem with matchmaking. If you've had problems joining lobbies and being disconnected when the game starts, this update should fix them. It's a small bugfix while we put the finishing touches on VERSUS MODE, which we expect to release soon!

Changed files in this update

One (Windows x64) Depot 1120481
  • Loading history…
