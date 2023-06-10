This is a minor update that should fix a major problem with matchmaking. If you've had problems joining lobbies and being disconnected when the game starts, this update should fix them. It's a small bugfix while we put the finishing touches on VERSUS MODE, which we expect to release soon!
The Anacrusis update for 10 June 2023
Update 34 is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
