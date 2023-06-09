+Updated pole swinging animations
+Made variable speeds so different super suits have different pole swing speeds
+Added slide as an alternate if you hit or hold dash while grounded
+Progress on Issue 4 Level 3
Spryward update for 9 June 2023
Spryward Devlog #31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
