Spryward update for 9 June 2023

Spryward Devlog #31

Spryward Devlog #31

Patchnotes

+Updated pole swinging animations
+Made variable speeds so different super suits have different pole swing speeds
+Added slide as an alternate if you hit or hold dash while grounded
+Progress on Issue 4 Level 3

