Release Notes for 6/9/2023

CS:GO
[ CASE DROPS ]
- Players now get a weapon case with their first weekly XP rank up, rather than after some amount of (idle) playtime.
CS2
[ LIMITED TEST ACCESS ]
- A second tranche of users are in process of being added to the limited test.
[ MAPS ]
Mirage:
- Removed wallbang through door towards connector.
- Blocked gap in box stack top of mid.
- Blocked pixel gap by ticket booth.
- Added back jump onto firebox in A site.
- Fixed various player and grenade collision bugs.
- Fixed various minor graphical bugs.
[ WEAPONS ]
- Fixed disconnecting players taking C4 explosive with them.
- Deathmatch bonus weapons now offer weapons from equipped loadout options.
- Added "Replace for CT" context menu loadout shortcut for USP-S when P2000 is equipped and vice versa.
- Automatically cancel drag and drop operation when switching away from loadout menu.
- Improved the look of SCAR-20, G3SG1.
[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]
- Fixed asset compiler bug creating stray files when running in directories that have spaces.
Changed files in this update