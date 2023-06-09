 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 9 June 2023

Release Notes for 6/9/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11437123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CS:GO

[ CASE DROPS ]

  • Players now get a weapon case with their first weekly XP rank up, rather than after some amount of (idle) playtime.
CS2

[ LIMITED TEST ACCESS ]

  • A second tranche of users are in process of being added to the limited test.

[ MAPS ]

Mirage:

  • Removed wallbang through door towards connector.
  • Blocked gap in box stack top of mid.
  • Blocked pixel gap by ticket booth.
  • Added back jump onto firebox in A site.
  • Fixed various player and grenade collision bugs.
  • Fixed various minor graphical bugs.

[ WEAPONS ]

  • Fixed disconnecting players taking C4 explosive with them.
  • Deathmatch bonus weapons now offer weapons from equipped loadout options.
  • Added "Replace for CT" context menu loadout shortcut for USP-S when P2000 is equipped and vice versa.
  • Automatically cancel drag and drop operation when switching away from loadout menu.
  • Improved the look of SCAR-20, G3SG1.

[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]

  • Fixed asset compiler bug creating stray files when running in directories that have spaces.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347772 Depot 2347772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link