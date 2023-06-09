CATLIKE MAGIC UPDATE 1.2

EVERYONE, IT'S MARNI'S MONTH
And to commemorate we decided to add what everyone adds to such topical updates:
pride flags! SKELETONS !!!!!!
That's right, we've decided to empty out the closet to make more space for Marni and BOY were there a lot of skeletons in there. Anyways, I added more evil wicked necromancy magic because i think that's what everyone truly wants, happy halloween!!!!!!!!
Also there is more dialogue, a bunch of it!
[center]Sexo Notes - 09/06/23[/center]
-Added new skills: Skeleton, Poison Potion, Boitatá, and Coils
-Added Achievements
-Changed how hobart works, not it buffs your allies
-Added plotlines for all characters
-fixed bug that made buffs stupidly overpowered
-fixed softlock on the golden room
-fixed softlock caused by allies
Changed files in this update