Catlike Magic update for 9 June 2023

CATLIKE MAGIC UPDATE 1.2

Catlike Magic update for 9 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EVERYONE, IT'S MARNI'S MONTH

And to commemorate we decided to add what everyone adds to such topical updates: pride flags! SKELETONS !!!!!!

That's right, we've decided to empty out the closet to make more space for Marni and BOY were there a lot of skeletons in there. Anyways, I added more evil wicked necromancy magic because i think that's what everyone truly wants, happy halloween!!!!!!!!

Also there is more dialogue, a bunch of it!

[center]Sexo Notes - 09/06/23[/center]

-Added new skills: Skeleton, Poison Potion, Boitatá, and Coils

-Added Achievements

-Changed how hobart works, not it buffs your allies

-Added plotlines for all characters

-fixed bug that made buffs stupidly overpowered

-fixed softlock on the golden room

-fixed softlock caused by allies

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2118111 Depot 2118111
  • Loading history…
Open link