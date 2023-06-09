Version 0.38

This update is all about adding content for the Script Create system. There are 40 new Scene Cards and 8 new Season Themes, with various new card and theme effects and synergies!

Content

Added 40 new Scene Cards. The new card sets these belong to are:

Visual Comedy

Group Dynamics

Farce

Team Action

Dramatic Events

Adventure

Chain of Command

Extreme Conditions

Added 8 new Season Themes that can be unlocked by completing research on the new card sets. These are:

Sacrifice - Every card played adds one extra DRAMA point.

- Every card played adds one extra DRAMA point. Betrayal - After each episode is completed you have a 50% chance to earn one Conflict token for free.

- After each episode is completed you have a 50% chance to earn one Conflict token for free. Discovery - Every card played adds one extra VISUALS point.

- Every card played adds one extra VISUALS point. Found Family - All cooldowns of cards played in episodes are reduced by 1 (does not stack).

- All cooldowns of cards played in episodes are reduced by 1 (does not stack). Corruption - 50% chance to increase show popularity by 1 if DRAMA is the highest script score.

- 50% chance to increase show popularity by 1 if DRAMA is the highest script score. Leadership - Every card played which has three types of points has a 50% chance to increase show popularity by 1.

- Every card played which has three types of points has a 50% chance to increase show popularity by 1. Fish-Out-Of-Water - After each episode is completed you have a 50% chance to earn one Personal token for free.

- After each episode is completed you have a 50% chance to earn one Personal token for free. Faith - 50% chance to increase show popularity by 1 if CHARACTER is the highest script score.

Also adjusted the bonuses and costs for five other existing Season Themes, removing some of the least interesting bonuses.

Functionality

Tokens earned from cards are now only calculated once the script is completed (so can't be spent on the same script they are earned in).

Bug Fixes

The Character Select part of the Script Create flow now shows the updated, final script scores rather than those defined by the previous screen (will now show updates from character perks and cards that give bonuses based on number of characters).