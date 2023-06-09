Patch 1.0.7

A small patch to address some rare stability issues, and fix a few bugs.
A larger patch with mod hooks and gallery updates is coming soon.
Stability
- Fixed some rare crash issues
Sandbox
- Fixed issue with customized Motor Acceleration Time not loading
- Fixed issue with water line not updating when water height changed
- Fixed issue with water line not showing hover/selection color
- Added ability to change water height by dragging water tooltip
- Fixed issue with terrain outlines changing when changing themes
- Fixed issue switching vehicles in Spanish version (due to duplicated name for Monster Truck and Monster Flipper)
UI
- Treat all split joints as 3-way split joints when 3-way split joints are enabled
Levels
- Fixed Desert Springs main menu level that was breaking
Thank you to the Poly Bridge 3 community for continuing to report issues and test driving patches before they go live!
