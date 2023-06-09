Patch 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11436917 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 23:19:08 UTC by Wendy

A small patch to address some rare stability issues, and fix a few bugs.

A larger patch with mod hooks and gallery updates is coming soon.

Stability

Fixed some rare crash issues

Sandbox

Fixed issue with customized Motor Acceleration Time not loading

Fixed issue with water line not updating when water height changed

Fixed issue with water line not showing hover/selection color

Added ability to change water height by dragging water tooltip

Fixed issue with terrain outlines changing when changing themes

Fixed issue switching vehicles in Spanish version (due to duplicated name for Monster Truck and Monster Flipper)

UI

Treat all split joints as 3-way split joints when 3-way split joints are enabled

Levels

Fixed Desert Springs main menu level that was breaking

Thank you to the Poly Bridge 3 community for continuing to report issues and test driving patches before they go live!