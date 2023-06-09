 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 9 June 2023

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to address some rare stability issues, and fix a few bugs.
A larger patch with mod hooks and gallery updates is coming soon.

Stability

  • Fixed some rare crash issues

Sandbox

  • Fixed issue with customized Motor Acceleration Time not loading
  • Fixed issue with water line not updating when water height changed
  • Fixed issue with water line not showing hover/selection color
  • Added ability to change water height by dragging water tooltip
  • Fixed issue with terrain outlines changing when changing themes
  • Fixed issue switching vehicles in Spanish version (due to duplicated name for Monster Truck and Monster Flipper)

UI

  • Treat all split joints as 3-way split joints when 3-way split joints are enabled

Levels

  • Fixed Desert Springs main menu level that was breaking

Thank you to the Poly Bridge 3 community for continuing to report issues and test driving patches before they go live!

