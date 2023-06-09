Version 2023.1.21 released!

This week's patch focuses on mostly quality of life improvements, but makes big changes to fitness and player development. Players will now develop more quickly during the off-season and fitness will be regained more quickly at the start of the new season, and a player's overall stamina level will dictate at what point fitness starts to get harder to earn.

Injuries have been adjusted too as the default setting was accidentally set to "rarely" instead of "normal." Several bugs have been fixed as well with the remaining bugs around children especially have been cleaned up. Coaches should also get more information around delistings and contract offers in the off-season.

There's still a number of other improvements and fixes planned in the short term which will hopefully be done in the next couple weeks. The game's been out for three months now so development should start slowing down soon and preparing for 2024 and beyond, but if 2023 can be improved, that's still a priority!

Version 2023.1.21 change log: