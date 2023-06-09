Version 2023.1.21 released!

This week's patch focuses on mostly quality of life improvements, but makes big changes to fitness and player development. Players will now develop more quickly during the off-season and fitness will be regained more quickly at the start of the new season, and a player's overall stamina level will dictate at what point fitness starts to get harder to earn.
Injuries have been adjusted too as the default setting was accidentally set to "rarely" instead of "normal." Several bugs have been fixed as well with the remaining bugs around children especially have been cleaned up. Coaches should also get more information around delistings and contract offers in the off-season.
There's still a number of other improvements and fixes planned in the short term which will hopefully be done in the next couple weeks. The game's been out for three months now so development should start slowing down soon and preparing for 2024 and beyond, but if 2023 can be improved, that's still a priority!
Version 2023.1.21 change log:
- Fixed: 3-team finals format contained a data error
- Fixed: Color red was being saved in custom league editor, but would appear as white if you switched to another league and then switched back
- Fixed: Promised draft improvements from 2023.1.20 weren't quite working
- Fixed: Player career information was displaying "and has also 0" instead "has also kicked X goals" due to a coding error
- Fixed: Children have proper height/weights
- Fixed: Children have proper states
- Fixed: Default game injury frequency was being set to rarely and not normal
- Fixed: You could sign free agents outside free agency signing windows
- Fixed: You would not be notified if a player had signed an extension when they were out of contract (not counterintuitive, situation exists in off-season)
- Fixed: A couple typos
- Improved: Custom team nicknames, including additional hard-coded colour schemes (so Blues are always blue)
- Improved: If you change a team's name in the pre-game editor, their stadium name will now also change
- Improved: Fitness is now easier to earn
- Improved: Players should now change skills more quickly during the off-season
- Improved: Slightly better information in a player's career bio
- Improved: You are now notified which players have not been delisted
- Improved: You are now notified when a player likes a better offer
- Improved: You can now see whose child is whose in the player log
Changed files in this update