Greetings to all our gamblers, our dreamers, and our jokers,

We hope you’ve been enjoying the first taste of Unscripted as we continue to work to bring you more content. We've been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure your experience remains as immersive and smooth as possible. Today, we're excited to bring you another update packed with improvements, enhancements, and fixes, making your virtual Los Angeles life even more lifelike.

Firstly, we've added a shader modifier to enhance UI transitions and eliminate any bugged effects that might occur upon exiting. This means smoother transitions, keeping you immersed in our beautiful world without any visual hiccups.

Music is the soul of Los Angeles and we wouldn't want it to be any different in Unscripted. To that end, we've introduced an audio fix that prevents background audio from skipping prematurely if the game is unfocused. No more interrupted tunes!

We've made some important changes to improve UI performance too. We've adjusted the script loading process so it no longer blocks other UI elements, ensuring a more responsive and seamless interface for you.

Memory leaks? Say goodbye to them! We've resolved an issue causing memory leaks after loading new scripts. This is sure to enhance the overall performance and stability of the game.

Cutscenes are a crucial part of our storytelling, and we've been hard at work improving them. We've added cutscene debugs, and importantly, a method that deletes old renderers if a cutscene ends prematurely. This should prevent players from getting stuck after cutscenes, ensuring a smoother experience.

A few players reported an issue where the pause UI was being included in the save file thumbnail. We're happy to say that this annoying issue has been addressed and fixed.

Next up, we've enhanced the preloading of cutscene images by fixing async preloading. Now, the captivating visuals of our cutscenes will load more smoothly than ever.

We've also made some scene-specific optimizations. We've added optimizations for the setups of each scene, which should significantly reduce any stuttering issues. As you navigate through the diverse locales of Los Angeles, you'll notice a smoother, more streamlined experience.

But we didn't stop there. We've implemented other small optimizations to further enhance your gameplay experience. Every little improvement counts!

Characters are a significant part of our narrative, and we want to make sure they're represented correctly. We've fixed an issue where NPC names were showing up incorrectly. Rest assured, you'll always know who you're interacting with.

Lastly, we've addressed an issue where the old resolution setting was still being used during the Pier Entrance. This should further enhance the visual fidelity and immersion.

In conclusion, we're committed to providing you with the best possible gaming experience. We hope you enjoy these improvements, and we appreciate your continued support. Los Angeles is waiting for you, and success is just around the corner!