Patch notes 0.37.03 | Storms

Dear Pioneers,

As we had announced in our roadmap, the next major patch "Road Trip" will introduce the game's first vehicle, as well as a new dedicated station module, new equipment, a new character, and above all, much more exploration gameplay. We had planned to release it at the end of the second quarter of this year, but to avoid clashing with the Steam summer sales, we decided to postpone its release until mid-July.

This is good news, as it will also allow us to finalize the implementation of our new character production method, which will ultimately allow us to offer you visuals, narrative, and cutscenes featuring the pioneers' faces. To give you a taste of what awaits you, here's a little teaser.



There's not much longer to wait, and to help you cope, here are this week's patch notes.

See you on Io!

Patch notes 0.37.03

GAMEPLAY

New version of the storm system

In preparation for the Q2 update, we have started to implement new behaviors for existing threats.

Lightings are now individual entities, which can directly strike terrain elements, including your pioneers.

Their paths are influenced by the height and conductivity of objects. So pay attention to the environment during your explorations.

UI

Added an experience bar around the action circles to materialize progress in the associated skill

Improved personality traits selection interface

Improved icons and notifications in the main HUD

Replaced placeholder icons for machines and equipment

Improved vertical scrolling in the construction menu

Added new tooltips

ANIMATION

Added craftng animation in the workshop

Added an animation when a pioneer experiences an electric shock

Added an animation when a pioneer is struck by lightning

Added an animation when a pioneer is hungry

SOUND

New SFX for propulsion boots

New SFX for climbing

New SFX for the station reactor

BALANCING

Doubled skills XP bars at all levels

The skill system is supposed to give specificity to each crew member but it is easily bypassed, especially thanks to the quick achievement of the first level. By making character progression in skills more difficult, we wish to give more value to these skills, forcing the player to adapt their gameplay to the strengths and weaknesses of their survivors. We will make other adjustments in this direction in the coming patches.

Increased cost of large rooms: 80->100 carbon nanotubes

Reduced nanotubes quantity in the starting loot: 200->180

Many of you do not consider the construction of small modules as a valid choice in the current balance of the game. In order to make it a viable strategic option, we therefore wish to increase the necessary investment for the construction of large modules and reduce the starting construction materials stock.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that prevented the saving of ship construction sites

Fixed a a bug that allowed the same personality trait to be added twice to a pioneer

Fixed a a bug that could affect material crates when loading a game

