YOU ASKED AND WE LISTENED! After a long wait we finally released the stand-alone version of our series! This package includes not only all games in the series, but it will also be updated with any and all future releases and DLCs.

This means a purchase today entitles you to everything coming down the Age of Fear pipeline once it arrives! (please note that the Day of The Rat campaign is being actively developed and not all content is available yet.)

We are now adding Workshop and finalising other bits to enable all features (it should be ready in an hour or two).

For current series owners - please visit the bundle for a neat upgrade option.

Take care,

Les & AOF Team