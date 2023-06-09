 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 9 June 2023

PVP Improvements & Balance

Build 11436604

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Killing a player in a danger zone gives XP (player level x 5).
  • If you have been attacked by a player and you get killed by a mob within 15 sec, the player who attacked you will get the kill.
  • Reputation Shop now has 3 more items. High Boots, Snow Coat and Sun Coat.


FIXES

  • Seed and Meat Soup now share cool down with other energy soups.
  • Fixing stutter when casting techniques with no energy.

SMOKE FRUIT CHANGES
Smoke grab

  • now warp to user if it lands
  • silence: 0.75s -> 2s
  • range: 8 tiles -> 12 tiles
  • travel speed: 800ms -> 700ms

Kamikaze Ghost

  • now run cast
  • duration: 1.2s -> 10s
  • dimension: 1x1 tile -> 3x1 tiles
  • range: 10 tiles -> 15 tiles
  • cast time: 0.25s -> 1s
  • cooldown: 12s -> 16s

Cloud Blade

  • now run cast
  • cast time: 1s -> 0.5s
  • self stun: 0s -> 1s

NPCs BALANCE
Lizard

  • damage 135 -> 145

Desert Eagle

  • damage 75 -> 85
  • spell damage 180 -> 200

Angry Desert Eagle

  • dmg 100 -> 110

Coyote

  • dmg 200 -> 225
  • strike 80 -> 95
  • rafale 50 -> 60
  • hp 385 -> 400

MORE BALANCE COMING!

