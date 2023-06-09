PVP Improvements & Balance

IMPROVEMENTS
- Killing a player in a danger zone gives XP (player level x 5).
- If you have been attacked by a player and you get killed by a mob within 15 sec, the player who attacked you will get the kill.
- Reputation Shop now has 3 more items. High Boots, Snow Coat and Sun Coat.
FIXES
- Seed and Meat Soup now share cool down with other energy soups.
- Fixing stutter when casting techniques with no energy.
SMOKE FRUIT CHANGES
Smoke grab
- now warp to user if it lands
- silence: 0.75s -> 2s
- range: 8 tiles -> 12 tiles
- travel speed: 800ms -> 700ms
Kamikaze Ghost
- now run cast
- duration: 1.2s -> 10s
- dimension: 1x1 tile -> 3x1 tiles
- range: 10 tiles -> 15 tiles
- cast time: 0.25s -> 1s
- cooldown: 12s -> 16s
Cloud Blade
- now run cast
- cast time: 1s -> 0.5s
- self stun: 0s -> 1s
NPCs BALANCE
Lizard
- damage 135 -> 145
Desert Eagle
- damage 75 -> 85
- spell damage 180 -> 200
Angry Desert Eagle
- dmg 100 -> 110
Coyote
- dmg 200 -> 225
- strike 80 -> 95
- rafale 50 -> 60
- hp 385 -> 400
MORE BALANCE COMING!
