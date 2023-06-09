More Improvements & Fixes

Hi, I released an update with some improvements that you requested!

Made the Trike and Carno take down trees while aggroed, similar to the T-Rex.

Improved underwater coloring/post process in the Dinosaur Era.

Fixed Elephant standing on too steep angles sometimes.

Fixed sometimes death bag take all button gives a pointless error message.

Rocks damage on NPCs and Caveman has been nerfed.

Fixed T-Rexes can walk in water at some rare spots.

Fixed sometimes when respawning near the edge of the ocean in the Primitive Era you’d respawn at the bottom of the ocean.

Fixed an issue where while riding rarely a dinosaur would be able to attack you and then continuously damage and keep you in the air until it kills you.

Improved a bit the physics of dead dinosaurs.

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. The game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which unfortunately really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

Keep sending me constructive feedback of specific things you want to see improved, either on the Steam forums or on Discord (linked on the store page).

Thanks!