Share · View all patches · Build 11436516 · Last edited 10 June 2023 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

This is just a note to announce that DROPSOL is now available!

Remember that DROPSOL has a global leaderboard, so you can submit your high score if you want to! ːsteamhappyː

Feel free to share your high score in the community hub, and have fun playing DROPSOL!

Thank you,

LGV