 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.22.1e Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11436350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: In some circumstances the "Transfer Crew/Resources" option could be unavailable even if the player had two or more ships within transfer distance to each other. (This had broken in 0.22.1d)

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link