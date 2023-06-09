Automobilista 2 V1.4.8.1 & Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya RELEASED!



Automobilista 2 V1.4.8.1 is now officially released! The update introduces Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as a new DLC, the Formula USA 2023 as part of Racin´ USA Pt3 and all packages that include it, as well as the Formula Junior, a super-fun car free for all owners of the base game.

V1.5 PHYSICS REVISIONS

As per the latest dev update, V1.4.8 includes extensive physics revisions to an initial batch of car classes, revisions which are expected to be completed for all cars in the game by the update that follows this one 4-5 weeks from now (v1.5.0).

IMPORTANT: all revised cars MUST have the setup reset - users can do so either by resetting each model individually from their setup menu, or for all cars by deleting your local Documents\Automobilista 2\savegame\123456789\automobilista 2\vehiclesetups folder (please note however this would also delete your existing setups from currently unrevised cars that don´t require the reset yet).

The AI dry performance is meant to be well calibrated to the player performance for all classes already revised - if you still notice any discrepancies please report the car / track combo along with eventual specific details. Wet weather is still in progress, and we will deliver some further updates in the coming day to address the major discrepancies that may still persist.

CLASSES WITH COMPLETE V1.5 PHYSICS REVISIONS:

Formula Retro Gen1 (all models)

Formula Retro Gen2 (all models)

Formula Retro Gen3 (all models)

Formula Classic Gen1 (all models)

Formula Classic Gen2 (all models)

Formula Classic Gen3 (all models)

Formula Classic Gen4 (all models)

Formula Inter

Formula USA Gen1 (all models)

Formula USA Gen2 (all models)

Formula USA Gen3 (all models)

Formula USA 2023

Formula Ultimate Gen2

Formula Junior

P1 (all models)

CLASSES WITH PHYSICS UNCHANGED FROM V1.4.7.2:

Everything else.

Please note that even classes already completely revised will remain subject to further minor adjustments all the way to v1.5 release.



V1.4.7.2 -> V1.4.8.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya DLC

Added Formula USA 2023 (road, short oval & speedway variants) (part of Racin´ USA Pt3 & all packages that include it)

Added Formula Junior

GENERAL

Added Race Weekend option to set pre-race sessions as private sessions (with this setting enabled participants run on an empty track with no interaction from other vehicles)

Added option to set minimum number of changed tyres required for a mandatory stop to count as valid in SP/MP/Champ. Not all stops require the changes but at least one stop in the window must meet the requirements to avoid disqualification; AI will now take advantage of changing less tyres in mandatory stops if other factors don't compel them to change more

Pit Strategy: Removed 'Recommended' tire change strategy. (starting fresh for beta is advised, forced reset likely to follow before main release); When saving a strategy if only fronts or only rears option would be valid for the compounds selected this is automatically applied for the user; Time estimation for changes will now reflect the actual compounds selected regardless of front/rear/all setting

Updated Trueforce support, increased rate, cleaner TF audio effects. Uses native TF lockstop

Initial fuel levels in Multiplayer qualifying will now be the same as the player had set in the previous session, instead of forcing an auto fuel level

UI & HUD

Fixed keyboard/controller navigation and incorrect button mapping on vehicle class selection page. ([A]/Enter now toggle classes, [X]/H clears all)

Fixed incorrect DLC marker on all vehicles selection list

PHYSICS

Fully revised physics for F-Retros (all gens), F-Classics (all gens), F-USAs (all gens), F-Ultimate Gen2, P1 classes

Updated tire tread for F-Inter

AI

Fixed a case where the AI would slowly rear-end other AI on corner entry making it spin, that was happening on some track/car combos

Minor improvements to AI aggression code

AI behavior adjustments: Increased the rate the AI pulls aside to overtake; Increased amount of AI throttle lifting over water puddles; Increased max distance from which AI overtaking routine kicks in; Increased threshold controlling when AI cars give up on overtaking into corners (both inside and outside)

Fixed an issue where the AI would make an abrupt movement to the pitlane line after requesting a pitstop

AUDIO

McLaren MP4/6: Adjusted rev limiter sound

TRACKS

Nurburgring 1971: Added more period correct advertisement boards; Object LOD adjustments; Minor performance fine-tuning; Some fixes for TV cams; Added VR cams for all layouts; Fixed LOD pop of billboard signs at Nordkehre

Indianapolis Speedway: Move pit lane entrance approximately 40m further down the pit wall as seen in the 2023 event

Azure Circuit: Improved track cut limits at Nouvelle and Piscine

VEHICLES

User Livery Overrides: Completed support for all vehicles & corrected some remaining issues

Added tire compound sidewall colors to F-Reiza, F-Ultimate Gen1

Formula Classic G4M3: Fixed T-Cam position

Mclaren MP4/4: Added missing low downforce variant

V1.4.8.1 CHANGELOG