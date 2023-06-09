Early Access Patch Notes - June 9th, 2023

Hello, Hitchhiker.

A New Tutorial Level

A brief tutorial level has been added to help first-time players get up to speed with Trinity Fusion’s basic combat and movement. Follow Naira as she escapes from the Ewer City prior to linking with Maya.

In-Between Improvements

New platforming challenges have been added to the In-Between for those who dare to venture into the void.

Powerups and Amplifiers

Added five new Amplifiers.

Replaced Glass Cannon with Fast Strikes on the Powerups list. Glass Cannon is now a normal Amplifier.

Added a new screen that appears when Powerups are unlocked to show players what they have earned.

Lore Screen

Updated some of the video tutorials.

Status Effects:

Modified the Burning Status Effect to only combust and spread the effect if the enemy dies with 5 stacks of Burning or more. This was causing certain arenas with weaker respawning units to go haywire.

RIP infinite fire.

Graphics

Tidied up some of the foreground graphics in Ewer City to reduce visual clutter

Factory’s background graphics have received a minor improvement.

Bugfixes