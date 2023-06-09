 Skip to content

Trinity Fusion update for 9 June 2023

Early Access Patch Notes - June 9th, 2023

Hello, Hitchhiker.

A new update has been released.

A New Tutorial Level

A brief tutorial level has been added to help first-time players get up to speed with Trinity Fusion’s basic combat and movement. Follow Naira as she escapes from the Ewer City prior to linking with Maya.

In-Between Improvements

New platforming challenges have been added to the In-Between for those who dare to venture into the void.

Powerups and Amplifiers

  • Added five new Amplifiers.
  • Replaced Glass Cannon with Fast Strikes on the Powerups list. Glass Cannon is now a normal Amplifier.
  • Added a new screen that appears when Powerups are unlocked to show players what they have earned.

Lore Screen

  • Updated some of the video tutorials.

Status Effects:

  • Modified the Burning Status Effect to only combust and spread the effect if the enemy dies with 5 stacks of Burning or more. This was causing certain arenas with weaker respawning units to go haywire.
  • RIP infinite fire.

Graphics

  • Tidied up some of the foreground graphics in Ewer City to reduce visual clutter
  • Factory’s background graphics have received a minor improvement.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where certain older Intel integrated GPUs would only render a black screen shortly after entering a level.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in certain animations when multiple speed buffs were active
  • Fixed an issue where players could lose major progression items such as the Grapple Arm if originally acquired as a merged character. Added a fallback for save files that have already encountered this bug previously.
  • Fixed an issue where Kera could be presented with a platforming challenge in the In-Between that she could not complete.
  • Fixed an issue with certain perks’ damage scaling causing some weapons to do ludicrous damage.
  • Fixed an issue with some background graphics in City Walls

