Early Access Patch Notes - June 9th, 2023

Hello, Hitchhiker.
A new update has been released.
A New Tutorial Level
A brief tutorial level has been added to help first-time players get up to speed with Trinity Fusion’s basic combat and movement. Follow Naira as she escapes from the Ewer City prior to linking with Maya.
In-Between Improvements
New platforming challenges have been added to the In-Between for those who dare to venture into the void.
Powerups and Amplifiers
- Added five new Amplifiers.
- Replaced Glass Cannon with Fast Strikes on the Powerups list. Glass Cannon is now a normal Amplifier.
- Added a new screen that appears when Powerups are unlocked to show players what they have earned.
Lore Screen
- Updated some of the video tutorials.
Status Effects:
- Modified the Burning Status Effect to only combust and spread the effect if the enemy dies with 5 stacks of Burning or more. This was causing certain arenas with weaker respawning units to go haywire.
- RIP infinite fire.
Graphics
- Tidied up some of the foreground graphics in Ewer City to reduce visual clutter
- Factory’s background graphics have received a minor improvement.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where certain older Intel integrated GPUs would only render a black screen shortly after entering a level.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in certain animations when multiple speed buffs were active
- Fixed an issue where players could lose major progression items such as the Grapple Arm if originally acquired as a merged character. Added a fallback for save files that have already encountered this bug previously.
- Fixed an issue where Kera could be presented with a platforming challenge in the In-Between that she could not complete.
- Fixed an issue with certain perks’ damage scaling causing some weapons to do ludicrous damage.
- Fixed an issue with some background graphics in City Walls
Changed files in this update