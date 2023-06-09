 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradox of Hope update for 9 June 2023

0.5.1.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11436215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bandits no longer shoot through walls
  • The throw distance of dynamite by bandits is limited to 15 meters
  • Fixed an issue where a portion of cartridges would disappear in the drum magazine when loading into a Raid
  • Cartridges can now also be transferred from drum magazines
  • Fixed an exploit involving item sales
  • Fixed a bug in counting bandit kills for the task
  • Added a new exit for spider raids (a large room with a hermetic door)
  • Metal detector now detects individual bullets
  • Recently added stalker stash is now also counted towards the task
  • Throwing knives no longer fall through the floor
  • Catalog mistakes have been fixed
  • Several visual bugs have been addressed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702841 Depot 1702841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link