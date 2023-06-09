- Bandits no longer shoot through walls
- The throw distance of dynamite by bandits is limited to 15 meters
- Fixed an issue where a portion of cartridges would disappear in the drum magazine when loading into a Raid
- Cartridges can now also be transferred from drum magazines
- Fixed an exploit involving item sales
- Fixed a bug in counting bandit kills for the task
- Added a new exit for spider raids (a large room with a hermetic door)
- Metal detector now detects individual bullets
- Recently added stalker stash is now also counted towards the task
- Throwing knives no longer fall through the floor
- Catalog mistakes have been fixed
- Several visual bugs have been addressed
Paradox of Hope update for 9 June 2023
0.5.1.1 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702841 Depot 1702841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update