Dungeon Full Dive Closed Alpha Playtest Starts on June 15th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers!

The time has finally come to journey back into our fantastical realm!

All Kickstarter backers are invited to the exclusive Multiplayer Playtest happening over the weekend from Saturday, June 17th to Sunday, June 18th. As a special thank you, for backers at the Adventurer Tier and above, the journey begins even earlier, starting on Thursday, June 15th! We're excited to have you onboard!

Gather your party, or use our brand-new LFG Discord Section (https://discord.gg/4PX7SUU5UB) to find other players and dive into your dream journey made of dragons, taverns, and drunk barbarians!

How to access our Playtest

If you participated in our previous Alpha playtest and received a Steam Key, all you need to do is update the game on Steam and dive in!

For those who have not yet received a key, keep an eye on your mailbox on Saturday - we'll be sending them out just in time for the weekend (We will make a separate announcement before we send out the keys)

Not a Kickstarter but want to stand a chance to play?

Don’t worry! You can still stand a chance to get into the action by signing up here:

https://dungeonfulldive.com/home#community

FAQ

What Features Can I Expect in the Playtest?

The Playtest will include the following features:

Map Editor: Unleash your creativity and build your tabletop worlds with our Map Editor.

Multiplayer: Gather your party and embark on your tabletop adventures together.

Character Sheet: Craft your own hero and use the first version of our Character Sheet.

TTRPG Tools: Access our tabletop tools including dice, rulers, and other essential tools.

Full Dive: Immerse yourself in the game like never before with our Full Dive feature, where you can fully experience and control your miniature hero.

Please note:

Some features involving combat, stat integration, character creation etc will be limited as this is still an early playtest.

Why is this playtest for select players only?

We're grateful for the unwavering support from our Kickstarter backers since the inception of our project. We are providing them with the first glimpse into the new playtest to show our appreciation. Given that we're in the early stages of this playtest, it's entirely possible there will be a few bugs and issues. However, we have every confidence in our dedicated Kickstarter community and their ability to help us identify and squash these bugs!

[LINK HERE]