AI updates and world bosses in the beta branch!

Version 1.0427

🎯 [AI] The AI has been updated for various scouts. For example, the behaviour of LTM scouts and Vagrantis scouts has been revised to make these enemies less like "zombies".

🎯 [Balance] Collision damage of some melee-type enemies in Act 4 has been increased.

🎯 [Balance] Collision damage of the first and final bosses in Act 2 have been increased.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the Founders skill Emergency Repairs that caused the duration timer to increase upon swapping skill trees.

---------Beta branch---------

🎯 [World bosses] World bosses have been added! These can spawn when playing the campaign in the Continuum XXL mode. These are rare and extremely powerful end-game enemies that provide Uber-tier loot when defeated.