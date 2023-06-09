New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. As promised before, we have a finished scene. Lexi entering Swordbreak is now fully polished with all the facial animations and physics in place. It is testable in the Experimental Hall through the "Lexi Enter Swordbreak Scene" portal. We hope you guys enjoy.

Level Improvements

We’ve also gone back and made many improvements to the earlier levels, namely Grasspoint and the Farmlands. You can test them by playing through the game as normal.

