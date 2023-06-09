 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 9 June 2023

0.9.0a changelist

Build 11436040

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added dynamic weapon crosshair
  • Added more breakable models
  • Breakables can now contain active mines(!)
  • Adjusted teleport spawn rates
  • Exopod orbit rate is now slower while underwater
  • Improved Sentry Mine weapon FX
  • Fixed excessive amount of teleports being generated for some levels
  • Fixed incorrect database UI scroll scaling
  • Fixed incorrect view rotation for Sentry Mine cam
  • Fixed distortion FX interacting incorrectly with dense fog

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
