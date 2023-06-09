- Added dynamic weapon crosshair
- Added more breakable models
- Breakables can now contain active mines(!)
- Adjusted teleport spawn rates
- Exopod orbit rate is now slower while underwater
- Improved Sentry Mine weapon FX
- Fixed excessive amount of teleports being generated for some levels
- Fixed incorrect database UI scroll scaling
- Fixed incorrect view rotation for Sentry Mine cam
- Fixed distortion FX interacting incorrectly with dense fog
Desecrators update for 9 June 2023
0.9.0a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
