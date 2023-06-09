 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.32.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When it rains, the water level rises at a speed dependent on the severity of the rainy weather. This can cause massive flooding in some cases.

After the rain stops, the water level slowly goes down to its normal level.

